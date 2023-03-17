ClutchPoints Senior Editor for NBA and NFL coverage. You can also find my work on SB Nation's Washington Wizards site, Bullets Forever.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going from Tom Brady to Baker Mayfield, which is certainly a pretty eye-opening drop-off on paper. But with substantial starting experience compared to incumbent signal caller Kyle Trask, it certainly makes sense to bring in a veteran like Mayfield.

That’s exactly how the Bucs feel about the move, as GM Jason Licht spoke out about the decision to go with the former No. 1 overall pick, via Albert Breer:

“Baker is a tough competitor who plays with the kind of passion and confidence that you look for in a quarterback,” said Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht. “He’s a young veteran with good upside who should thrive in our new offensive system with receivers like Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Russell Gage. He had an impressive 2020 season when he led the Browns to their playoff appearance and did some good things during his brief stint with the Rams at the end of last season. I know from speaking with him that he is excited to come in and compete for the starting job.”

With over 70 games on NFL QB experience at just 27 years old, Baker Mayfield brings a combination of experience and youth for a Bucs side that relied on Tom Brady’s twilight years to get them to the postseason for the last three campaigns.

There’s a reason that Mayfield has bounced around, now on his fourth team ins three years, but there’s a reality wherein he finds his footing on a Buccaneers roster with a few offensive weapons at his disposal.