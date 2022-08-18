Buccaneers suffer another massive blow to Tom Brady’s offensive line

Recently, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been dealing with a plethora of injuries. Today, they were dealt another potential big blow.

The Buccaneers are currently taking part in joint practices with the Tennessee Titans. The offense is already without wide receivers Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, Russell Gage, and center Ryen Jensen. They are also still awaiting the return of quarterback Tom Brady.

During today’s joint practice, Buccaneers star right tackle Tristan Wirfs was forced to exit early due to an injury.

It is still unknown what the injury is, but it is being speculated that it could involve his ribs.

#Bucs players who reportedly suffered some level of injury at practice so far today include: OT Tristan Wirfs, WR Tyler Johnson, rookie CB Zyon McCollum, CB Rashard Robinson. — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 18, 2022

Tristan Wirfs, who is entering his third season in the NFL, has already proven to be an elite talent at the right tackle position.

During his second season, Wirfs was named a Pro Bowler, and an All-Pro. He also posted a PFF offensive grade of 84.6, which was the sixth best among tackles. Wirfs also notched a pass blocking grade of 83.8, the seventh best among tackles.

If Wirfs is forced to miss time, this offensive line will be entering the regular season without their best blocker. With a team that is already so injury-riddled, and lacking depth in certain spots, this loss could be crucial.

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers will look to make another Super Bowl run after not achieving that goal last season.

Tampa Bay has assembled one of the deepest and most talented rosters in the NFL. This team is built to win now. But injuries could quickly derail their plans.