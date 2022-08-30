Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have just made a move Tuesday that may surprise some of their fans — and even Tom Brady. Mike Giardi of the NFL Network has reported that the Buccaneers have released wide receiver Tyler Johnson as part of the team’s roster cuts.

Surprise, surprise. The #Buccaneers are cutting WR Tyler Johnson, per source. Had a good camp. Can play in this league. — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) August 30, 2022

Johnson entered the NFL in 2020, with the Buccaneers selecting him in the fifth round (161st) overall in that year’s NFL Draft. He showed some promise in his first season in the league on a very limited role, as he came up with 169 receiving yards with a pair of touchdowns on 12 receptions and 17 targets. The following season, as part of Tom Brady’s downfield arsenal, Johnson sort of let down the Bucs, as he was only able to produce 360 receiving yards on 36 catches and 55 targets. The Buccaneers had a crowded receiving room in 2021, and Johnson found it hard to carve out a consistent role downfield while playing on the same team that featured the likes of Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, Rob Gronkowski, Antonio Brown, and pass-catching running back Leonard Fournette.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the field, the Buccaneers have also made another intriguing move, as they sent linebacker Grant Stuard to the Indianapolis Colts plus a 2023 seventh-rounder for a 2023 sixth-rounder, per Greg Auman of The Athletic.

Bucs are trading linebacker Grant Stuard to the Colts with a 2023 seventh-round pick, getting a 2023 sixth-rounder back. Bodes well for rookie Olakunle Fatukasi making the cut. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) August 30, 2022

The Buccaneers aren’t really going to miss Stuard that much on the field, though he had quite an impact on Tampa Bay’s special teams with which he saw 311 snaps.

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers will kick off their 2022 NFL season on the road against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 11.