The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the NFC South and returned to the playoffs once again in 2024. Although their Wild Card loss to the Washington Commanders was not the result that the Bucs were looking for, they have now turned their focus to 2025. This year's version of the NFL Draft is approaching, as the event is now less than 100 days away. In their latest mock draft, CBS Sports has an intriguing selection for the Buccaneers with the 19th overall pick: Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka.

“Given Mike Evans' age and Chris Godwin coming off another major injury, the Buccaneers go back to the receiver well with the sizable and speedy Emeka Egbuka,” wrote CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso in a mock draft posted Friday.

If Godwin does leave Tampa Bay in the offseason, then Egbuka would be a great choice to slide into his role. The veteran dislocated his ankle towards the end of the Bucs' loss to the Baltimore Ravens earlier this season and missed the rest of the campaign due to the injury. Now he's a free agent and could depart Raymond James Stadium. If that does happen, then the soon-to-be-former Buckeye's skillset would translate well into offensive coordinator Liam Coen's system. Would a move like this make the Bucs better in 2025? It's contingent on a couple of factors that still need to be answered.

Buccaneers look to return to postseason in 2025

Godwin is one of a number of free agents whose departure would certainly hurt the Buccaneers moving into 2025 and beyond. The veteran was on his way to a career year before the ankle injury against Baltimore sidelined him. He's shown that he's an excellent fit in Coen's system, but he's been a standout for the majority of his time in Tampa Bay. He's done a lot of his damage out of the slot but can also play on the outside. There's no wonder why the team doesn't want to lose him, especially if they can keep Coen in town as offensive coordinator.

However, if the former Penn State Nittany Lion finally decides to take his talent elsewhere (particularly if Coen takes a head coaching role), then Egbuka would be a solid replacement. Both receivers share a similar skillset, and Egbuka would be coming to Tampa with four years of collegiate experience. That would certainly help his transition to the pro level. Even if Godwin doesn't depart, taking Egbuka wouldn't be a bad idea if there is a shortage of talent at other spots. Will GM Jason Licht add to an offensive unit that showed it needs more talent at times in 2024? It wouldn't be the worst idea in the world, especially if it keeps Coen and Godwin in Tampa Bay.