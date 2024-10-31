Ohio State football wide receiver Emeka Egbuka has garnered respect for his uncanny work ethic. He's one of the last to leave the facility. Big emphasis on the words “one of the last,” as Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard leaves after everyone else.

The quarterback has the star wide receiver beat when it comes to who puts in the most work. Egbuka says Howard has him beat in terms of who spends most time at the OSU Woody Hayes Athletic Center, via Cameron Teague Robinson of The Athletic.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever stayed at the Woody longer than him,” Egbuka said.

Howard isn't one who loves the spotlight. He's described as a non-flashy type. But one who prefers work over attention.

The 23-year-old immediately became impactful after arriving from Kansas State. Howard has fired off 17 touchdowns, four interceptions, and is completing 74% of his throws. He's provided a short-yardage scoring option too –scoring five rushing touchdowns.

The towering 6-foot-4, 235-pounder already won over, arguably, the hardest working Buckeyes star. But his words involving Penn State certainly will grab attention and win over Buckeyes fans.

Will Howard reveals message for Penn State

Howard is leading the fourth-ranked Buckeyes into their first Big 10 Conference top five battle Saturday. Penn State, however, presents a bad taste in Howard's mouth.

He grew up in Downington, Pennsylvania – located less than three hours driving distance from PSU's home city State College.

“I grew up a Penn State fan, Howard told reporters after beating Nebraska. “I wanted to go there my whole life.”

But there was no scholarship offer extended to him. Even despite Howard emerging as the No. 7 ranked prospect in Pennsylvania by 247Sports for the 2020 class.

“They didn’t think I was good enough,” Howard said.

Howard fired off one last stirring message ahead of the highly-anticipated showdown of top five programs.

“I guess we’ll see next week if I was,” Howard said.

That wasn't the only venting session from Howard regarding Penn State's rejection. He told reporters Wednesday how he was “pissed off” and added “I'm a little salty about it.”

It'll mark the first time Howard will face the university he grew up near. Egubuka, meanwhile, won his last meeting against the Nittany Lions back in 2022, hauling in six passes for 53 yards in the 44-31 road victory. The Buckeyes also claimed last year's contest 23-12 in Columbus.

Howard, Egubuka and the Buckeyes will pursue the program's eighth consecutive victory over PSU Saturday. Ohio State football is a 3.5-point favorite to beat the No. 3 team in the nation. The victor of this contest most likely will shake up the rankings, plus clarify the Big 10 Conference title picture.