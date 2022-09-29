Due to Hurricane Ian, the location of Sunday’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers game against the Kansas City Chiefs had been in question all week. The Hurricane was expected to hit land in Tampa, but thankfully, that did not end up being the case. By no means that does than mean that people in Florida are not suffering.

The storm is massive and has left tens of thousands of people without power. But Raymond James Stadium is in better condition than expected. On Thursday, the Buccaneers announced that the game will be held in Tampa Bay after all. After working with local and state officials, the Buccaneers informed the NFL they are capable of still hosting the game.

It will be a rematch of Super Bowl LV, which incidentally was also held at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers became the first team to ever play and win a Super Bowl on their home field. Incidentally, the same exact thing occurred one year later as the Los Angeles Rams won Super Bowl LVI at Sofi Stadium.

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady shared a message with fans amid the Hurricane. He hopes to be able to give the people of southwestern Florida something to cheer about. It won’t be easy are likely chomping at the bit for some revenge on their Super Bowl loss.

Both teams are 2-1 but have looked out of sorts lately. The Buccaneers have been decimated by injuries to their offensive line and wide receivers. However, Chris Godwin returned to practice for the first time since suffering a hamstring injury Wednesday. Julio Jones also practiced in a limited capacity and Mike Evans will return from his one-game suspension.