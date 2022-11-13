Published November 13, 2022

By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are currently in Munich, Germany for their game against the Seattle Seahawks. The game is part of the NFL’s campaign to reach out to the European market. However, with the game being held overseas, there were more protocols in place with regards to travel.

A few hours before the Buccaneers kick-off against the Seahawks, a report revealed that star RB Leonard Fournette nearly didn’t make the trip. According to Ian Rapoport, Fournette and Tampa Bay had concerns about the former’s passport. Thankfully, the RB’s passport came four hours before.

“Sources say running back Leonard Fournette had to get a replacement passport, which was delayed in the mail because of weather, leaving the Bucs wondering for much of the week whether Fournette would travel with the team or make it to Germany at all.”

Fournette and the Buccaners have struggled to find any semblance of good form this season. Their rushing offense is currently one of the worst units in the league. A combination of bad offensive line play and struggles from Tampa Bay’s running back room leads to this awful showing by the team.

The Buccaneers face a tall task in Week 10 against the Seahawks, who have looked amazing as of late. Pete Carroll’s squad has won their last four games. The Bucs’ attack will need to find a way to puncture Seattle’s surprisingly stout defense, while also shutting down the Geno Smith-led offense.

A win in Munich would likely mark the start of the Buccaneers’ comeback this season. Can they knock out Seattle in front of an international audience?