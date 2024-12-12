The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a tall task ahead of them with defending Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles explained on Wednesday what makes the former Oregon standout such a tough matchup to prepare for.



“He does a great job taking care of the football and understanding the offense,” Bowles said. “If it's not there, he can use his legs; if it's there, he's got a cannon of an arm. He can zip it in. He trusts his receivers – they do a good job of mixing it up.”

Herbert has shed light on his recent injury struggles. Still, that doesn't dismiss Bowles's comments about how elite Herbert is. Also, the Buccaneers head coach isn't the first person to explain why Herbert is difficult to prepare for. Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton revealed the challenge before their Monday Night Football clash.

The Chargers have an interesting scheme under offensive coordinator Greg Roman. It's more balanced than it has in years past but emphasizes the running game. Los Angeles had a two-headed monster of Gus Edwards and JK Dobbins before the latter landed on the injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

Justin Herbert's efficiency is huge for the Chargers but challenging for the Buccaneers

Regardless of that, Herbert has played the most efficient football of his career. He's thrown for 2,764, 14 touchdowns, and one interception. Although the touchdown numbers don't pop out like years past, his efficiency is through the roof. Through 13 games last season, Herbert had seven interceptions. He hasn't had an interception since Week 2 against the Carolina Panthers.

Although his numbers aren't popping, Herbert still has the big-play ability. At 6'6 and nearly 240 pounds, he can make plays with his legs and not be afraid to be physical. On the ground, he has 224 yards and two touchdowns. He's not afraid to earn a couple of yards, even if it means putting his body on the line.

Los Angeles will need all they can get from their star quarterback. They're in an AFC Wild Card spot and are tied with the Denver Broncos for that spot. Luckily, the Chargers have some easier matchups after the Buccaneers. They play the Broncos but finish the season against the New England Patriots and the Las Vegas Raiders. While those two games aren't guaranteed wins, they're easier than most.

Herbert will look to continue his efficient season against Tampa Bay. He might give the Buccaneers more than they know how to deal with on Sunday.