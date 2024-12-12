The Los Angeles Chargers have responded to new head coach Jim Harbaugh. LA is 8-5 heading into Week 15 and already has more wins than they did during the 2023 season. Now the Chargers are just a few games away from clinching a playoff spot for the first time since the 2022 season. Unfortunately, that may be a little more difficult with QB Justin Herbert banged up with a pair of injuries.

The Chargers quarterback shed some light on his recent injury troubles during an interview on Wednesday.

“I would say that this one is probably not as severe,” Herbert said, per ESPN's Kris Rhim. “It's definitely painful enough to be able to miss a practice, but I feel like I've been able to move around a little bit better this week than I did after Carolina, where I was put into a boot and had difficulty walking.”

Chargers fans should be nervous about what this injury means for Herbert moving forward. Herbert suffered the injury late in the first half and only missed one play. Herbert then finished the game and nearly beat the Chiefs in the process. However, he admits that it is no easy injury to play through.

“It was difficult to play with,” Herbert continued. “It was one of those things that we kind of talked about where we kind of limited some of the runs. I didn't feel great running out the pocket.”

Hopefully Herbert can get healthy enough to suit up for Week 15.

Baker Mayfield gives props to Chargers safety Derwin James before Week 15

The Chargers face the Buccaneers this week. Baker Mayfield made sure to give some respect to Chargers safety Derwin James during a press conference on Wednesday.

“They play really, really hard. Obviously, they have great players. I think Derwin James is playing some of the best ball of his career right now,” Mayfield told reporters. “They're using him really well, and obviously, the guys up front – they have some stars up there. I think the secondary as a whole is playing really well, not letting a lot of things behind them. They're obviously coached well, they fly to the ball, keep things in front of them, fly and play for each other.”

Mayfield agreed that James plays a similar style to Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton, who can play pretty much anywhere on the field.

“I would think so, yeah. They want him down there on the ball,” Mayfield continued. “He's a very versatile player in that kind of Kyle Hamilton-hybrid safety that can do pretty much everything for them in that aspect. Yeah, he's a vital piece to their defense.”

If the Chargers can get the Buccaneers out of rhythm on offense, they may have a shot to win this game.

The Chargers take on the Buccaneers at 4:25PM ET on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.