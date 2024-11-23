Another week, another marquee matchup in the NFL, and this one will be played with what will surely be a massive Monday Night Football audience tuning in to see Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers welcome John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens to SoFi Stadium. This is without question the biggest game of the year thus far for the Chargers, as they come in with a 7-3 record after a last-second, culture-correcting win over the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday night.

For the Ravens, the game is equally important, especially after the Pittsburgh Steelers were stunned on the road in snowy Cleveland. Baltimore can move to just a half-game back of their AFC North rival if they can go into Los Angeles and get a win on the road, which is something they've struggled to do this season.

Baltimore's road woes aside, this game will be challenging enough as a subpar Ravens defense will need to find a way to disrupt Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, who is in the midst of what is arguably the best stretch of football in his career. He's gone 245 pass attempts without an interception, and he's thrown 11 touchdowns in that time.

Ravens All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton spoke with the media earlier this week, and broke down what makes Justin Herbert such a difficult player to compete against.

“Like you said, [Justin Herbert] throws a pretty ball, and it's a super accurate ball – you can throw it deep, and he can throw it short accurately,” Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton said during a Thursday press conference (h/t BaltimoreRavens.com). I think one thing that's underrated is his legs, especially last week, just watching the film. I think on second-and-long [and] third down, he was able to pick up some first downs and kept Cincinnati's defense on the field. That's something we have to be very cognizant of.”

Harbaugh Bowl goes primetime as Ravens, Chargers make Playoff push

On Thursday afternoon, the very first question that John Harbaugh fielded was regarding facing his brother for the third time in their respective coaching careers. Naturally, the older Harbaugh tried to avoid feeding into the hype of the Harbaugh Bowl.

“It's a tough matchup. It's a very good football team we're playing this week. [The Chargers are] highly ranked in pretty much every area. [They're] a winning football team, very physical, very tough [and an] extremely well-coached football team – no question about it. [Jim Harbaugh] is one of the best coaches of this generation, no question – I believe that. Even if he weren't my brother, I would say the same thing.”

Predictably, the next twelve questions John Harbaugh was asked had to do with his brother Jim, ranging from what it was like growing up with him, to how Jack and Jackie Harbaugh are handling their son's coaching against each other, to if he's shared stories with his team about previous matchups against his younger brother.

While both Jim and John Harbaugh will have their fingerprints all over this game, it will ultimately be decided by which players show up in the biggest way. Lamar Jackson is an MVP front-runner once again, Justin Herbert is now firmly entrenched in the MVP discussion after a heroic performance against the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday, and stars like Hamilton, Derrick Henry, JK Dobbins, and Derwin James will have their say too.