The 2023 offseason has been horrible for Tampa Bay Buccaneers' linebacker Shaq Barrett. His two-year-old daughter tragically died in his family pool last month. He hasn’t been able to use football as something to temporarily put him at ease because he is rehabbing from a torn Achilles tendon.

Life is anything but easy for Barrett right now. Dealing with such a massive amount of mental anguish would leave anyone in need of a long break. Instead, Barrett is sticking with the Buccaneers right now and doing what he can to prepare for the 2023 season.

Barrett is in attendance at the Buccaneers minicamp, participating just in meetings but having an impact with his mere presence. Head coach Todd Bowles is extremely proud of him for the mental toughness he is showing, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

“That’s a testament to him,” Bowles said of Barrett, via the Tampa Bay Times. “Shaq is one of the mentally-toughest character guys I know. To have him out here and trying to get ready, I’m sure it’s not easy. But he’s handling it and we’re behind him.”

The Buccaneers being totally behind Barrett is extremely comforting. The 30-year-old is in need of all the love and support he can get right now. The Tampa Bay fan base is fully behind him as well as he deals with these hardships.

Shaq Barrett should continue having a big role on the Buccaneers defense. The two-time Pro Bowler is looking to be ready to go in time for the start of the season.