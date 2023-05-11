Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

Shaq Barrett of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made an Instagram post regarding the tragic loss of his daughter Arrayah Barrett, who drowned in the family’s pool as their Tampa-area home. The clip included Shaq Barrett holding his daughter and her blowing kisses to the camera.

“I miss you sooo much baby girl. I love you please watch over us 😘😘 #TGBTG” Barrett wrote in the caption of his Instagram post.

The loss of Arrayah Barrett touched many around the NFL and sports world in general. There were notable comments on the post, like from Buccaneers teammate Mike Evans.

“Love you, brother,” Mike Evans commented, via TMZ.

Shaq Barrett’s wife Jordanna Barrett commented as well.

“We love you forever and ever babygirl 💕 until we meet again my baby!” wrote Jordanna Barrett in the comments, via TMZ.

Jordanna Barrett also posted on Instagram with a lengthy caption on May 3.

“Thank you for all the messages, flowers, thoughts and prayers,” Jordanna Barrett wrote in her Instagram post. “Our world will never be the same. Arrayah was the apple of my eye, and my heart will forever be with hers. I love you so much my baby. I am so so sorry. Until we see each other again, please watch over your siblings and momma and dada. We love you forever and ever and always,” a portion of Jordanna Barrett’s statement reads.

There has been an outpouring of support and condolences for the Barrett family since Arrayah’s passing. The support will undoubtedly continue through the summer and into the NFL season.