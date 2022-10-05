Todd Bowles goes against Tom Brady’s word with reasoning behind Chiefs loss

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers currently sit at 2-2. And they are coming off of a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs that looked to be a very winnable game.

Heading into the Week 4 matchup, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers were practicing in more than unfavorable conditions. They were dealing with the effects of Hurricane Ian, which disrupted their typical practice schedule

Brady wasn’t willing to accept excuses as a reason to not execute on the field. Even while dealing with the impact of the hurricane, Brady expected nothing less from his team.

Following the Buccaneers’ loss to the Chiefs, many looked at the practice schedule as a reason for the team’s struggles. And head coach Todd Bowles went against Brady’s no-nonsense approach, and also made a point that the unfortunate conditions did impact how they played.

Via Joebucsfan.com, Bowles acknowledged that the Buccaneers’ lack of practice impacted their play. He stated, “Preparation, you know, the biggest thing is preparation and practice. You’ll play how you practice. With all the movement last week I don’t think we prepped as well as we should have or as well as some people could have. But preparation will be the key this week.”

The quote from Bowles directly goes against the narrative that Brady brought to the table. In the end, the Buccaneers lost what looked like a battle between two explosive offenses. And a lack of production on both sides of the ball led to the Buccaneers walking away with the loss.

While the loss may not have been due to a poor practice schedule, it very well may have impacted the game in some way. This could lead to a much bigger conversation between Brady and Bowles sometime in the near future.