The Tampa Bay Buccaneers dominated the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, winning by a 51-27 final score and improving to 4-2 through the first six games of the 2024 NFL season.

But the victory had extra meaning for the Bucs and head coach Todd Bowles in particular, as the Tampa Bay region is still feeling the effects of the destructive Hurricane Milton. As Bowles put it, winning Sunday's game was a way for the team to give back to the community impacted by the storm, via NFL.com:

“It makes it extra special for these guys,” said Bowles. “The biggest thing [is] a lot of them were playing with heavy hearts, just seeing what was happening in Tampa Bay. Our hearts pour out to the city. It's a tough city. It's a strong city.

We don't know what we're going back to, but in our small part, this time we wanted to win one for the city and we're going to try to help any way we can when we get back. After going through a week like this and coming out on top, it made the guys feel special.”

Hurricane Milton pounded areas of Florida with five to 20 inches of rain in a matter of hours, while also causing significant damage to Tropicana Field, home of the Tampa Bay Rays of Major League Baseball.

The Buccaneers improved to 4-2 with their win over the Saints

The Bucs bested their previous franchise record of 588 net yards of offense (accomplished on December 26, 2020, against the Detroit Lions) by racking up an impressive new record of 594 yards. Additionally, their 277 rushing yards were the third most in team history.

Despite throwing three interceptions, Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield also threw four touchdown passes while racking up 325 passing yards.