The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their quarterback Baker Mayfield were victorious on Sunday, defeating the New Orleans Saints on the road 51-27. The Bucs stayed in second place of the NFC South, as the Atlanta Falcons hold a tiebreaker over Tampa Bay due to their Week 5 win over Mayfield and the reigning division champions. During his postgame press conference Sunday, the signal caller talked about how the Texas football program reacted to their win over Mayfield's alma mater Oklahoma.

“It's just a kid from Austin, Texas that went to Oklahoma and won his last two Red River games and being rent-free in their heads for almost a decade now,” Mayfield told reporters, including ESPN's Jenna Laine, after the Bucs' victory Sunday afternoon.

While his alma mater might have lost the first Red River Rivalry of the schools' SEC tenure, it goes to show just how much the Texas football program and its fans revile Mayfield. The Austin native started off at Texas Tech before transferring to Oklahoma and obtaining stardom. He won the Heisman Trophy during his time with the Sooners and was the first overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft. He has since revived his career in Tampa. Oklahoma might not have won Saturday, but Mayfield and the Bucs did. That is still a successful outcome for Tampa Bay's field general.

Baker Mayfield, rival Texas football victorious Saturday and Sunday

Sunday's win keeps the Bucs in the hunt for a postseason berth, as well as another NFC South title. The team will play the Falcons once again in two weeks at home. They dropped the Week 5 matchup in Atlanta, but it was in overtime. Mayfield and the offense didn't even have a chance to touch the football, as the Falcons won the toss and scored a touchdown on their first possession. Hopefully, the game at home will give Tampa Bay a better chance.

Meanwhile, Texas football's win over their archrivals solidified their top ranking in the AP poll. The Longhorns have had an excellent start to life in the SEC, as they've won both of their conference matchups to date. Next week brings their toughest challenge yet though. The fifth ranked Georgia Bulldogs come to town, and the 2021-22 national champions will provide Texas with an ideal matchup to see just how good they are.

As for Oklahoma, the Sooners are now 1-2 in conference play. They lost to the Tennessee Volunteers in their first-ever SEC matchup before beating the Auburn Tigers on the road. Next week's matchup versus the South Carolina Gamecocks at home might be a solid one to watch. In order to get back on track, beating the Gamecocks will be imperative for Mayfield's alma mater. Can the quarterback's current and former teams both notch victories next weekend? Stout tests await them.