Todd Bowles sends subtle Julio Jones warning to rest of NFL ahead of Buccaneers vs. Cowboys

Julio Jones’ best years are behind him, but that does not mean he’s no longer a lethal weapon downfield. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers definitely still think that the future Hall of Famer wide receiver has what it takes to be a force on offense for the team, with head coach Todd Bowles even going as far as to say that the 33-year-old wideout is looking like prime Julio all over again.

"He's kind of gotten to the point where he's returned to his old self." 🗣️: HC Todd Bowles on @juliojones_11 pic.twitter.com/giCLq3i5Zl — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) September 5, 2022

Julio Jones struggled to stay on the field last season when he was still with the Tennessee Titans. He played just 10 games for the Titans, as he dealt with a problematic hamstring that constantly hampered him from becoming the weapon Tennessee expected him to be for its offense. Now with the Buccaneers, Julio Jones finds himself in an ideal offense that could take advantage of whatever is left in him. With Tom Brady as the quarterback of what should be a pass-heavy Buccaneers attack, Jones should be able to get significant work, even though he’s no longer regarded as a WR1. Last season, Tampa Bay was no. 1 in the NFL with 304.2 passing yards per game.

With Chris Godwin questionable to play in Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys, Julio Jones could see additional work. Once the Buccaneers get their receiving corps in full health, Jones will be working behind Mike Evans, Godwin, and Russell Gage.

So far in his NFL career, Julio Jones, who signed a one-year deal worth $6 million with the Buccaneers back in July, has racked up 13,330 receiving yards and 61 touchdown receptions across 145 games.