Todd Bowles sounds off on Tom Brady’s early chemistry with a promising Buccaneers WR

Through the early days of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ training camp schedule, Tom Brady has spent plenty of time working with the team’s new additions on offense. Among them, he has strived to continue to build chemistry with Russell Gage.

After being a regular over the Buccaneers’ offseason programs, Gage, who signed with Tampa Bay in free agency following a four-season run with the Atlanta Falcons, has continued to tag along with the rest of the veterans on the team’s wide receiver depth chart.

Chris Godwin is practicing again as he warms up with Julio Jones and Russell Gage. #Bucs pic.twitter.com/AthnvyamHn — PewterReport (@PewterReport) August 6, 2022

Gage has also featured in passing drills with Brady. And from what Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles has so far watched from the two, he sees that Brady and Gage “seem like they have a natural vibe” together.

“Well, they’ve got to keep building the chemistry,” Bowles said during a press conference at the Buccaneers’ training camp. “We’ve got a couple new pieces on offense, so they’re all going to have to build chemistry together.

“But Russ is a vet. He knows how to get open, and Tom understands that. They seem like they have a natural vibe. I’m sure there’s more to go and there’s a lot more to learn before they get to know each other fully, but they’re off to a good start.”

The Buccaneers are set to call upon Mike Evans and Chris Godwin to be Brady’s top-two wideout options in the coming season. From there, it is up in the air as to just who will be the No. 3 receiver on the depth chart. Gage is one option for this dilemma, while Julio Jones is sure to receive an opportunity to fill this role for the reigning NFC South champions.

For now, the Buccaneers are set to kick off their preseason schedule with a home matchup against the Miami Dolphins this upcoming Saturday.