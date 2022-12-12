By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Tom Brady took his defeat to Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers like a true champion, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB even giving encouraging words to the rookie quarterback.

The 49ers destroyed the Buccaneers in Week 14, with Purdy even outshining Brady to help his team take the 35-7 win. The Mr. Irrelevant of the 2022 NFL Draft even made history as the only quarterback ever to defeat TB12 in his first career start.

Prior to the game, there were seven QBs who made their first career start against a Brady-led team. But all those quarterbacks lost, with the margin of defeat being at 15.6 points–a clear proof of how dominant Brady had been against new and backup QBs. On Sunday, though, it was the 45-year-old who found himself on the receiving end of a major beating.

While Brady had every reason to be disappointed–and maybe throw another tablet to the ground–he took the defeat with class. He even shared a moment with Purdy after the game and told him to “keep going.”

Spoken like a veteran indeed.

Brock Purdy should definitely be given a ton of credit for his performance on Sunday. It would have been understandable if they lose, especially with Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo injured and out. But the team didn’t use that as an excuse, with the rookie signal-caller stepping up for his team.

Sure enough, it’s hard not to acknowledge that. Clearly, Tom Brady saw it as well and made sure to give Burdy his due.

As for the Buccaneers, they know very well they have no room for mistakes moving forward. They are still on top of the NFC South, but they only have a one-game cushion against the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons. Hopefully, Brady and co. can quickly regroup and bounce back.