The hits keep coming for quarterback Tom Brady and company in the aftermath of a terrible loss in Week 7. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced on Wednesday in an official statement on the team’s website that six key players have been ruled out for Thursday’s Week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

The list of injured Buccaneers ruled out includes such names as cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (quad), safety Antoine Winfield Jr., cornerback Carlton Davis III (hip), guard Luke Goedeke (foot), and tight end Cameron Brate (neck).

Most notable among the list are the members of the Buccaneers’ secondary, a unit that, when healthy, has allowed the eighth-fewest passing yards and seventh-fewest total yards to opposing offenses in 2022, according to Pro Football Reference. Without the trio of defenders, the offense will have to find a way to step up and execute.

Tom Brady has recently spoken to the media about the importance of the team improving sooner rather than later, saying that “the reality of the situation is … we haven’t played our best football. We have a lot of quality players, and we have to do a better job of playing well.”

The Buccaneers, amid recent struggles, still rest atop the NFC South at 3-4 in the league’s most likely weakest division. Nevertheless, the Super Bowl LV champions still hope to reach the playoffs for the third consecutive season. However, on a short week with this many vital contributors unable to suit up, this upcoming primetime game will prove to be a considerable challenge that will go a long way in determining the outcome of their 2022 campaign.