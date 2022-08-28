Tom Brady backtracks on claims Buccaneers wasn’t only option amid Raiders rumors

A week ago, NFL fans were treated to a bombshell revelation from an unlikely source. Speaking on Rob Gronkowski’s UFC show, Dana White revealed that the Las Vegas Raiders were close to acquiring Tom Brady and Gronk. However, then-head coach Jon Gruden apparently vetoed the trade, and Brady went to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The rest, as they say, is history.

After being missing in action for the Buccaneers for most of the month, Tom Brady addressed the rumors that he could’ve gone to Las Vegas. The seven-time Super Bowl champion reiterated that Tampa Bay was the only team he considered in free agency. Brady said that “he chose the right place” by going to this team.

"I chose the right place for me." ♥️ 🗣: @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/9GWNTnfknv — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) August 28, 2022

In hindsight, the Buccaneers were truly the best team Brady could’ve gone to in the 2020 offseason. The team had the pieces to be successful, but needed that one star to get them over the hump. Brady’s presence immediately turned the Bucs into Super Bowl contenders, and eventually, Super Bowl winners.

Now, Brady is looking to add one more hardware to both his and the Buccaneers’ trophy case. The quarterback “un-retired” for at least more go-around with the team. While there has been a lot of turmoil in the preseason, you can expect Brady to give it his all once the season kicks off.

It’s certainly not going to be easy though. In particular, their offensive line figures to be a serious problem due to offseason departures and multiple injuries. Can they weather the storm and buy time for their prized protectors to return? It’s certainly possible, especially with Brady leading the Buccaneers.