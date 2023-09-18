The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are off to a hot 2-0 start, with wins over the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears. The Buccaneers beat the Bears 27-17 on Sunday afternoon with a great all-around performance.

After Tom Brady officially retired at the end of last season, many expected Tampa Bay to fall off. They signed former first-overall pick Baker Mayfield to become the starting quarterback. Mayfield hasn't been a consistent quarterback since entering the league, but he has done well with the Buccaneers through two games. The transition from Brady to Mayfield has worked out so far, unlike what many predicted heading into the season.

With that said, here is why the Buccaneers are for real after their 2-0 start.

Baker Mayfield is playing well with elite weapons

The expectations for Mayfield heading into the season were very low. However, through two weeks, Mayfield has played well and helped Tampa Bay get off to a 2-0 start. This season, Mayfield has completed 69.1 percent of his passes for 490 yards and three touchdowns. He hasn't turned the ball over this season and has been an efficient quarterback.

Mayfield has done a great job of getting the ball to the elite offensive weapons. He completed six passes to star wide receiver Mike Evans for 171 yards and a touchdown against Chicago. Mayfield has also had a good connection with Chris Godwin and tight end Cade Otton.

Rachaad White has provided the ground attack for the Bucs and has been solid. Mayfield has played well with great weapons around him and could lead the Buccaneers to the playoffs.

Buccaneers' defense is elite

Tampa Bay has a defense with great talent at every level. They have a talented linebacker duo of Lavonte David and Devin White. David and White can both rally to the football and be effective in defending the pass and run.

The defense also puts pressure on the quarterback, with six sacks and ten quarterback hits. Tampa Bay's defense has remained a great unit and will be crucial for the Bucs moving forward. In Week 2 against the Bears, the Bucs had two interceptions, including a pick-six by Shaquil Barrett.

The defense has shown the ability to put pressure on the quarterback and force turnovers, which will help them be a tough unit for opposing teams to score on.

NFC South is wide open

Another reason why the Buccaneers are for real this season is their division. Tampa Bay is in the NFC South, and all the teams in the division have made big changes. The New Orleans Saints signed Derek Carr at quarterback and have a solid roster. The Atlanta Falcons have a young offense and are off to a 2-0 start, while the Carolina Panthers have rookie quarterback Bryce Young under center.

With so many new situations, the division is wide open. Whatever team can put it together consistently will come out as the winner of the NFC South. Through two games, Tampa Bay looks like it could be that team that will end up on top of the division when it is all said and done in the regular season. The NFC as a whole is weak, and there's a lot of opportunity to earn a playoff spot.

With an elite defense and Mayfield playing well at quarterback through the first two weeks, the Buccaneers are for real.