Tom Brady eclipses own record in strong start vs. Lamar Jackson, Ravens

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had their best first quarter of the season tonight against the Baltimore Ravens.

Brady himself threw for over 100 yards in the first quarter. This was the first time that he has surpassed 100 passing yards in a quarter since Week 13 of last season.

Tom Brady has eclipsed 100 pass yards in a 1st quarter for the first time since Week 13 of last season. pic.twitter.com/XDoqH2Xm5v — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 28, 2022

The Buccaneers offense also scored a touchdown in the first quarter. Running back Leonard Fournette punched the ball in, giving them an early 7-0 lead. This was the first time that they had scored in the first quarter this season.

Now heading into halftime, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers have a 10-3 lead over Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.

Brady and the Buccaneers passing offense have played well. Through the air, Brady has thrown for 142 yards on 10 completions.

On the ground, the Buccaneers have struggled to move the ball effectively. While Fourette has scored their lone touchdown, the team has just 26 rushing yards on 10 carries.

The Ravens offense had a very similar first half to the Buccaneers. Jackson himself threw for 144 passing yards on 19 completions.

The Ravens backfield has been unable to run the ball as effectively. Jackson, and both his running backs, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill, have combined for just 27 yards on seven carries. This has not been the case recently as they have been very succesful in the run game in recent weeks.

Defense and an overall lack of production on the offensive side of the ball have told the story so far on Thursday night. But the second half could tell a different story with both teams looking to leave with a win.