Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are gearing up for a huge Wild Card matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, which will be the final game of the first round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs, taking place on Monday night. But that doesn’t mean that Brady and the Bucs aren’t in the mood for a little bit of fun as the game draws near.

Prior to playing with the Bucs, Brady spent 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, and as we all know, he achieved quite a bit there. Brady’s tenure with the Patriots came to an end in 2019, with his final pass being intercepted by Logan Ryan and returned to the house for a pick-six. Brady and Ryan are now teammates on the Bucs once again (Ryan started his career in New England) and Ryan had quite a hilarious request for Brady ahead of their upcoming playoff game.

‘@TomBrady signed a football for his teammate @RealLoganRyan… His last pass as a Patriot, a game-sealing pick-six by Logan Ryan.😅 pic.twitter.com/mJ5jqKzwnD — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 14, 2023

Brady was a good sport when it came to Ryan’s request here, and obliged by signing the ball. Of course, Brady wasn’t going to let him get away completely unscathed, and made sure to document the request on social media, which drew a lot of laughter from football fans everywhere.

While this certainly wasn’t the end to his time with the Patriots that Brady wanted, it’s good to see that he can look back on this final pass and have a laugh now. Brady and Ryan have been teammates for quite some time, so that likely helped Ryan build up the courage to ask for this request. But now the two will be focused on ensuring Brady doesn’t add another tough playoff loss to his resume and preparing for their upcoming matchup with the Cowboys.