By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

With the 2022 regular season over and the playoffs starting next weekend, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady made sure to remind his team what it takes to succeed in the postseason and get to the Super Bowl.

It’s not like the Buccaneers are unaware of that, especially with the team just a couple of years removed from winning the Super Bowl. However, after their early exit in the 2021 season, Brady knows very well that his team needs some stern warning.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday following their Week 18 loss to the Atlanta Falcons–a meaningless game since the Buccaneers have already secured their playoffs berth in Week 17–Brady emphasized to the team that “there are no more second chances” moving forward.

Video: “There’s no more second chances,” Tom Brady says as Bucs now focus on playoffs and extending their season one week at a time. pic.twitter.com/9mzNMhMZz3 — Greg Auman (@gregauman) January 8, 2023

The Buccaneers may have qualified for the playoffs, but among all the division winners, they have the poorest record at 8-9. In fact, they are even the only ones to have a losing record but still qualify, thanks in large part to a relatively weak NFC South.

Tom Brady surely understands that the odds are stacked against them as they head into the postseason. However, the team cannot let that define or affect them even for a little bit, especially since it’s the playoffs where one mistake could doom a team and take away their title chances.

It remains to be seen whom the the Buccaneers will play in the postseason, but regardless of who they face, Brady and co. can only do one thing: prepare to the best of their abilities.