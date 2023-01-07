By Brendan Smith · 3 min read

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will finish their regular season with a Sunday afternoon matchup against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Buccaneers-Falcons prediction and pick, laid out below.

Tampa Bay, at 8-8, has clinched the AFC South on the backs of their two-game winning streak. Head coach Todd Bowles has escaped criticism of late, as winning heals most wounds. A talented roster and surging quarterback-receiver combo propel the team into the playoffs.

A rough season is mercifully coming to an end for Atlanta, who enters their finale at 6-10. A rookie quarterback will likely save head coach Arthur Smith from a premature departure, but a rebuild is certainly in order. After beginning their season at 4-4, Atlanta has gone 2-6 in their last eight games.

Here are the Buccaneers-Falcons NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Buccaneers-Falcons Odds

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +4.5 (-118)

Atlanta Falcons: -4.5 (-104)

Over: 40.5 (-110)

Under: 40.5 (-110)

How To Watch Buccaneers vs. Falcons

TV: FOX

Stream: NFL Plus

Time: 1:01 PM ET/ 10:01 AM PT

Why The Buccaneers Could Cover The Spread

Just a couple of weeks ago, things seemed bleak for Tampa Bay. Now, the playoffs are clinched. Tom Brady has thrown for 4,610 yards with 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Leonard Fournette leads the team with 668 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Rachaad White is second with 466 rushing yards and one touchdown, one of two other Bucs with a rushing touchdown. Atlanta has allowed 3,954 passing yards to their opponents, the chosen attack for the Tampa Bay offense.

Mike Evans dominated in the last contest, moving his season totals to 1,124 receiving yards and six touchdown catches, both of which lead the team. Fournette has totaled 519 receiving yards and three touchdowns out of the backfield. Chris Godwin ranks second with 968 receiving yards, also catching three touchdowns. Russell Gage ranks second with four touchdown catches. Following a 30-point outburst last week, Tampa Bay has averaged 18.5 points per game, which ranks 24th in the league.

The defense has been solid for Tampa Bay, allowing 20.5 points per game, which is eighth in the league. Tampa Bay’s pass rush has been lethal, sacking their opponents 43 times, while Atlanta has surrendered 35 sacks. Ridder has had no issues with turnovers this season, but Tampa Bay has picked off their opponents 10 times.

Why The Falcons Could Cover The Spread

Desmond Ridder is set to make his fourth start this season, going 0-3 with 484 passing yards without a touchdown or interception. Ridder has added 55 rushing yards this season. Tyler Allgier leads the team with 900 rushing yards, adding three touchdowns on the ground. Cordarrelle Patterson leads the team with seven rushing touchdowns and is second with 677 rushing yards. Atlanta has totaled 2,544 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns as a team, although Tampa Bay has been solid on defense.

Rookie Drake London leads the team with 746 receiving yards and four touchdowns. Olamide Zaccheaus is second with 496 receiving yards, catching two touchdowns. MyCole Pruitt has replaced Kyle Pitts admirably, ranking second with three receiving touchdowns. Atlanta has averaged 20.9 points, which is 19th in the league.

Atlanta’s defense has struggled a bit, allowing 23.1 points per game, which ranks 23rd in the league. Atlanta’s 21 sacks will not strike fear into opponents. Atlanta has intercepted 10 passes, but Brady has been solid at avoiding turnovers.

Final Buccaneers-Falcons Prediction & Pick

The hot streak will continue for Tampa Bay.

Final Buccaneers-Falcons Prediction & Pick: Tampa Bay +4.5 (-118), over 40.5 (-110)