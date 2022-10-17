Tom Brady has a stern message for Buccaneers nation amid mediocre 2022 season

Tom Brady is remaining positive despite the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3-3 start to the 2022 season. The future Hall of Fame quarterback took to Instagram to share his message with Bucs fans.

“Football is hard.

We’re not playing like we are capable.

We’re in it together.

We’ll turn it around. #GoBucs.”

Tom Brady’s motivational message came after the Buccaneers were upset by the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Brady dropped a truth bomb on the defeat following the game.

“We didn’t earn it,” Brady said. “Didn’t earn the win, so it’s a game of earning it, and it’s a game of playing well and performing well, and we’re just not doing a good job of that. I think we’ve done it for six weeks. I think we’re all playing less than what we’re capable of, and we’ve all got to look at ourselves in the mirror and figure out why.”

One thing Tom Brady is known for is overcoming adversity and stepping up when it matters. In the end, Tampa Bay still holds a respectable 3-3 mark. Their start is mediocre, but it is far from abysmal.

The Buccaneers will have a chance to turn things around next week against the lackluster Carolina Panthers. Tampa Bay can climb back over the .500 mark with a win in that affair.

Meanwhile, Tom Brady will continue doing everything he can to keep the Bucs engaged as they strive toward the playoffs. It will be interesting to see how the team responds to Brady’s hopeful message moving forward.