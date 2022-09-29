Tom Brady’s message to Florida residents amid Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian is battering southwestern Florida. There are massive floods and tens of thousands of people left without power. Earlier in the week, Tampa Bay was expected to be where the storm hit land. That caused concern for Tom Brady and the Buccaneers ability to host their game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. The NFL announced that if the game had to be moved, it would be played in Minnesota.

However, the storm ended up hitting land south of Tampa. The game appears to be on track for Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. But that does not mean people in Florida are having an easier time of things. Brady is hoping he can provide some relief for those people, at least for a couple hours.

Tom Brady says sports can bring people together, and he hopes Bucs playing can provide something for Florida residents dealing with hurricane-related damages. "It's great to give them something to cheer about." — Greg Auman (@gregauman) September 29, 2022

According to Buccaneers beat reporter Greg Auman, Brady says that sports bring people together and that he hopes the game can provide relief for Floridians. “It’s great to give them something to cheer about,” Brady said.

It’s undeniable that sports can bring people together. There are countless stories about this. Maybe none more obvious than what the New Orleans Saints did for the New Orleans community following Hurricane Katrina.

Brady and the Buccaneers are facing a tough test against an angry Chiefs team. Kansas City lost a game to the Colts last week that they probably should not have lost. Then again, the Buccaneers are reeling after a deflating loss to the Packers last week. Tom Brady hopes to get Julio Jones and possibly Chris Godwin back. Both practiced in limited capacity on Wednesday.