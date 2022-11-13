Published November 13, 2022

By Charles Herrmann · 2 min read

The NFL hosted its first game in Germany on Sunday between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks, a matchup in which the Buccaneers emerged victorious. Following the 21-16 win in Munich, quarterback Tom Brady opened up to the media about how the overseas trip helped the Buccaneers, per Greg Auman of The Athletic.

“It’s always pretty cool when the team travels together and hangs out for two or three days, and can really lock in on what our job is,” said Brady. “You know, we’ve got a lot of games that kind of feel like, when you’re in a long season, not that they feel redundant, but you’ve done them so many times that you kind of feel the routine … the best part is winning the game and feeling like we made some improvements.”

Sunday’s win saw the Bucs put together their first back-to-back wins since the opening two weeks of the 2022 NFL season. Brady himself tallied 258 passing yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Rookie running back Rachaad White also had a big day in relief of the injured Leonard Fournette, trotting for 105 yards on 22 carries.

Brady also shared that the trip to Germany “was one of the great football experiences I’ve ever had” and how “that says a lot for 23 years in the league and for a regular season game. I think fan turnout was incredible, and it felt very electric from the time we took the field.”

As Tom Brady and the Buccaneers head into their Week 11 bye week, will the road trip help the now-.500 team settle into a groove and lead them to another postseason berth?