In case you missed it, Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar quarterback Tom Brady launched his own clothing brand earlier this year. On Thursday, it was announced that the GOAT has signed one of his first athletes, and it comes in the form of Shedeur Sanders, a sophomore quarterback from Jackson State, who also happens to be the son of Hall of Fame wide receiver Deion Sanders.

Shedeur, who was awarded the FCS Freshman of the Year last season, has been making all sorts of waves of late. The fact that he’s now become one of Brady’s first endorsers for the Bucs star’s own brand is a clear testament to how much potential this young man holds.

For his part, Tom Brady himself had nothing but praise for the 20-year-old (h/t Khari Thompson of boston.com):

“Shedeur Sanders is the perfect ambassador for BRADY,” Brady said in a statement on Twitter. “He embodies everything we look for in a BRADY athlete and his character and values align perfectly with our brand.”

Shedeur Sanders is one of the top prospects in his class. It helps that he’s the son of an NFL legend, but there’s also no denying that this kid can ball.

Shedeur has had a long-standing relationship with Tom Brady. He shared his delight in having signed with TB12’s own clothing brand:

“Tom has been a longtime mentor to me, both on and off the field,” Sanders said. “I’ve been a fan of his apparel brand since its inception, so this partnership feels like a natural next step. I couldn’t be more grateful and excited to join the list of world-class athletes that represent the brand.”

This should be just one of the first of many sponsorship deals for Shedeur, who already has endorsement contracts with Beats-By-Dre and PLB Sports and Entertainment.