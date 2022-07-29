Buccaneers O-line in desperate need of help

As training camp begins for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the interior situation on the offensive line continues to grow more and more worrisome.

Down both starting guards from the season prior, a new injury has come to pass on the interior, magnifying the need for help on the inside of the line.

The stretch of interior offensive linemen woes kicked off at the start of the 2022 offseason, when offensive guard Ali Marpet suddenly announced his retirement at 28-years-old. Marpet, who earned a trip to the Pro Bowl in 21, spent seven-seasons in Tampa Bay.

Marpet shed light on a few of the reasonings behind his unexpected retirement.

“The biggest reason for me was the physical toll. I didn’t want any more of that. There were some things I wanted to accomplish in my career that I had done.”

After this came the loss of Alex Cappa, who’s served as a starting guard for the Buccaneers since 2019. Cappa signed a four-year deal with the Cincinnati Bengals this offseason, agreeing to terms on a deal worth upwards of $35 million.

The final strike came on Thursday, when Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen was carted off of the field with a knee injury.

#Bucs C Pro Bowl C Ryan Jensen, who was carted off during practice, is feared to have suffered a serious knee injury, per me and @MikeGarafolo. Tom Brady’s enforcer is still working through the tests and the hope is to know definitively in the next few days. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 28, 2022

In a matter of a few months, the Buccaneers find themselves down all three starting interior offensive linemen from 2021. Things are getting dire in Tampa, and the team will need to do something quickly.

Luckily for the 2020 Super Bowl champions, although there was no way to predict RyanJensen’s sudden injury, the team had already begun planning their future at the guard spots.

The Buccaneers acquired Shaq Mason in a trade earlier in the offseason

Back in March, when the Pro Bowler Ali Marpet was the only player who needed to be replaced, Tampa Bay traded for Shaq Mason.

To acquire the veteran guard, Tampa shipped a 2022 fifth-round pick to New England. Patriots’ head coach Bill Belichick described the move as one that was for “the best interest of the team“.

On the other side, Jason Licht, the Buccaneers’ general manager, asked quarterback Tom Brady about Mason. Licht stated he received a strong recommendation.

Mason, a seven-year veteran in New England, has started 98 contests at guard. The 28-year-old has years of experience protecting Tom Brady.

Including the postseason, Mason has blocked for Tom Brady in 83 separate games. The new Buccaneer’s guard was a big part of the Patriots’ back-to-back-to-back Super Bowl runs in ’16-’18, helping cash in Super Bowl wins in both 2016 and 2018.

Pro Football Focus has given Mason a grade north of 80 in each season after his rookie year, outside of 2019. Even in his ’19 campaign, Mason earned an impressive grade of 73.0.

While it originally seemed easy enough to insert Mason in Marpet’s place, things have gotten much more complicated. Now down another guard and a center, the Buccaneers are surely feeling the pressure to make another move.

Tampa Bay drafted OL Luke Goedeke 57th overall

With the possibility that Marpet’s counterpart Alex Cappa was moving on, the Buccaneers decided to draft Central Michigan’s Luke Goedeke.

In 2021, Goedeke earned first-team All-Mid-American Conference honors, as well as being recognized as a first-team All-Conference member by Pro Football Focus. The problem? This was done playing right tackle, while the Bucs will need Goedeke to shine at guard.

The good news is most outlets predict Goedeke to translate best on the inside, and Tampa Bay is in line with that thinking. Since being drafted, it’s been clear the expectation has been for him to fill in at guard for the Buccaneers.

In May, the Central Michigan alum took to the media to discuss his transition to guard.

“At guard it’s a little different than tackle. Things just happen so much quicker. Have to pass off stunts that much faster, track the Mike a lot more, be quicker with footwork. You’re playing at tighter space.”

While Goedeke acknowledges the tough transition and understands it will be a process, the 23-year-old stated he spent 30-45 minutes talking with Pro Bowl guard Ali Marpet on the phone.

The offensive lineman transitioning to guard also expressed his excitement in working next to center Ryan Jensen. Yikes.

As the Buccaneers continue to search for answers on the interior of the offensive line, Goedeke hopes he can present a strong case to earn a starting role. Aaron Stinnie is currently the front runner of the race, with Goedeke not far behind.

In 2021, Stinnie logged 91 offensive snaps, earning a PFF grade of 51.6.

While the 312lb offensive lineman continues to get comfortable transitioning to guard, Tampa Bay hopes Goedeke can help patch an otherwise scary problem on the inside of the line.