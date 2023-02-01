After 23 years in the NFL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ quarterback Tom Brady has announced his retirement from the NFL. Retiring was one of the two options Brady reportedly had before saying goodbye to the Buccaneers and the NFL.

Brady told Tampa Bay he was planning to retire at 6 a.m. on Feb. 1, per ESPN’s Jeff Darlington. Darlington noted that before making his decision, Brady was down to just two choices. Remain with the Buccaneers or retirement.

Tom Brady spent three years in Tampa Bay. He compiled a 32-18 record, throwing for 14,643 yards and 108 touchdowns. With Brady at quarterback, the Buccaneers won the NFC South the past two seasons and were Super Bowl champions in 2020.

After the Bucs’ season ended with a loss to the Cowboys in the Divisional Round, speculation ran rampant about Brady’s next move. Teams like the 49ers and Raiders were considered franchises expected to have significant interest. However, to Brady, if he wasn’t going to play for Tampa Bay, he wasn’t going to play at all.

Brady’s three-year stint with the Buccaneers was the final chapter in one of the most storybook careers in NFL history. For his career, Brady threw for 89,214 yards and 649 touchdowns. Both are the most in league history. Brady was a 15-time Pro Bowler, a three-time MVP and of course, a seven-time Super Bowl champion.

Brady will undoubtedly one day be an NFL Hall of Famer. He will be immortalized for his stint with the New England Patriots and the six Super Bowl rings he brought to the franchise. However, Brady still had huge success in Tampa Bay, and he stayed loyal to the Buccaneers all the way up until his retirement.