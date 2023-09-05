Tom Brady is the legendary Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback who brought the franchise a Super Bowl win in 2021. Since then Brady has continued his success on the football field, becoming one of the best passers in the NFL last season.

With Brady on the sidelines, the pundits have predicted a surprising season for Baker Mayfield. The Buccaneers' offensive coordinator praised the team's quarterbacks room recently in comments that have NFL fans envisioning that something good may be in store for 2023.

Brady himself took to his ‘Let's Go!' podcast to speak with legendary sports reporter Jim Gray about his thoughts on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, former teammates, and cheering the team on this coming season, as shared by Rick Stroud on X.

Tom Brady on his Let’s Go! podcast with Jim Gray spoke about his years in Tampa and how he’s excited to never put a helmet on again. pic.twitter.com/HjSFyTpUvu — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) September 5, 2023

“Ring of honor a possibility for TB12?” one fan asked in response.

“Love that. Had a rough end to his tenure here but it’s great to see he looks back on his time here positively,” another fan said.

Brady racked up nearly 90,000 passing yards and 649 touchdowns during his NFL career. His last three seasons were spent with the Buccaneers, during which he averaged nearly 5,000 yards per season with the team playing for Bruce Arians and Todd Bowles.

The Buccaneers are expected to start Baker Mayfield now that Brady is retired. Kyle Trask, a former Heisman Trophy candidate for the Florida Gators, is anticipated to be the backup for Todd Bowles' team this season. A return to the playoffs is not out of the question with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin back at wide receiver. The Buccaneers have a tough road to hoe, but with Brady cheering them on, they have all the incentive in the world to play better and make things happen in 2023-2024.