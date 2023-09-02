The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a rather disappointing 2022 NFL season. They made the playoffs despite a losing record, though that certainly was not something they planned. However, with the talent on their roster, there is no doubt that they will be looking to bounce back in 2023. In this article, we will make four bold predictions for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2023 NFL season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Performance in 2022

The Buccaneers had a disappointing 2022 NFL season, finishing with an 8-9 record. They qualified for the postseason but got bounced by the Dallas Cowboys quite easily. Despite having Tom Brady at quarterback, the team struggled to find consistency on both sides of the ball. The defense, which was expected to be one of the best in the league, was inconsistent throughout the season. Meanwhile, the offense struggled to put up points in key moments. However, with a talented roster and a coaching staff now led by Todd Bowles, the Buccaneers will be looking to bounce back in the 2023 NFL season.

As we get excited about the upcoming 2023 NFL Regular Season, let's talk about some big things that might happen with Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers. We've got four predictions to share with you.

4. Rachaad White Will Double His Yardage

Sophomore running back Rachaad White is going to be a star in 2023. He is a talented running back drafted by the Buccaneers in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. White had just over 480 rushing yards last year, but now he is ready to shine. He can make big plays both running and catching the football. In 2023, we expect him to more than double his rushing yardage while sustaining his receiving yards at around 270-290 yards. The Buccaneers want to have a better running game in the 2023 season, and White will be a big part of that.

3. Lavonte David Will Still Be the Best Bucs Defender

In 2022, Lavonte David was the Bucs' best defender. In fact, he has been one of the top three defenders on the team since 2016 and has led the team in tackles three times during that time. David is still an amazing linebacker, even though it's getting tougher to be great at that position as you get older. His biggest strength is his ability to cover, and that's still really important in the NFL. So, don't be surprised if the 33-year-old David has another solid year, even though he's not the youngest player on the field. We have him going for around 120 total tackles and three sacks for 2023.

2. Baker Mayfield Will Start Every Game

Many people doubt Baker Mayfield, but we believe he will be the starting quarterback for the Buccaneers in every game for 2023. He came to the Buccaneers in free agency, and he's still a talented quarterback who can make big plays whether he's in the pocket or on the move.

Interestingly, people think Mayfield is prone to injuries, but in reality, this is not accurate. Over his five-year career, Mayfield has only been absent for three games. Two of these games occurred during his time with the Browns and were a result of a shoulder injury from 2021. The third game he missed was due to an ankle injury during his last season with the Panthers. Apart from injuries, the only other reason for Mayfield missing games would be a lack of effectiveness. Nevertheless, we believe that the current system is tailored to his strengths. He may have a resurgence Mayfield akin to Geno Smith's. don't count him out so easily.

Again, Mayfield might actually be the best quarterback in the NFC South, and the Buccaneers' defense, led by Todd Bowles, might be the best in the division if the Saints struggle on that side of the ball as expected. In fact, Mayfield is the only quarterback in the NFC South who has a playoff win under his belt. So if Tampa Bay manages to make it to the playoffs again, it won't be unfamiliar territory for Mayfield and the Buccaneers. This brings us to our last prediction…

1. Buccaneers Will Have a Winning Record in 2023

The Buccaneers will win more games without Tom Brady. In 2023, the Bucs will win one more game than they did the previous year when they finished 8-9.

Even though they have one of the youngest teams in the NFL, Tampa Bay is going to finish with at least nine wins this season. We're not sure if that will be enough to win the division this year or make it to the playoffs as a Wild Card team. However, we do know that all the teams in the NFC South are getting better.

Remember that the Buccaneers have eight players on the current roster who have been to at least one Pro Bowl. Plus, they still have 14 players from the Super Bowl LV championship team. They might not be the favorites to win the NFC South for the third year in a row. Still, don't underestimate the Buccaneers because of their experience and talent.

Looking Ahead

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a disappointing 2022 NFL season, but with a talented roster and a coaching staff led by Todd Bowles and Baker Mayfield, they will be looking to bounce back in the 2023 NFL season. Rachaad White will have a breakout season, Lavonte David will continue to do well, and Mayfield will establish himself as the quarterback of the future. They will win at least nine games in 2023. As such, there is no doubt that the Buccaneers will be a team to watch in the 2023 NFL season.