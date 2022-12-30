By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

Heading into Week 17, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be near full force on both sides of the ball. In a must-win game against the Carolina Panthers, this is exactly what this team needs.

Based on the Buccaneers latest injury report, it appears that nearly the entire secondary will be ready to take the field on Sunday. Safeties Mike Edwards and Antoine Winfield Jr., and cornerback Jamal Dean are all questionable for the highly anticipated matchup.

While Winfield Jr., Edwards, and Dean are all questionable, cornerback Carlton Davis is doubtful for the matchup. His absence would be felt if he isn’t able to take the field.

Via ESPN’s NFL Nation Reporter Jenna Laine:

“Final Bucs-Panthers injury report…Carl Nassib and Carlton Davis officially doubtful. Did see Jamel Dean running around in practice today though. He looked pretty good. Would be huge to get him back considering how much the Panthers picked on Zyon McCollum last time.”

When the Buccaneers took on the Panthers earlier in the season, they lost 21-3. In the loss, they struggled heavily on defense as Panthers quarterback PJ Walker threw for 177 yards and two touchdowns.

The Buccaneers have struggled on both sides of the ball this season. Injuries have impacted this unit heavily. But if they hope to make a playoff push, they will need to put together a strong outing in Week 17. If the secondary can limit the Panthers passing attack, it could lead to the rest of the offense struggling. This could be the key to stopping Carolina.