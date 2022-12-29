By Guilherme Hiray Leal · 4 min read

The 2022 NFL regular season is coming down to a wire, so the stakes are higher in every game. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to host the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday. That means it is time for some Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 17 bold predictions.

Tampa Bay is coming off an important 19-16 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in overtime. At 7-8, the team remains at the top of the NFC South and a win on Sunday would be enough to clinch the division.

Carolina has won four out of its last six games. Most recently, the Panthers defeated the rising Detroit Lions 37-23. With a 6-9 record, the team must win this week to stay alive in the playoff battle. If it loses, Carolina is officially out of the picture.

A division battle can always bring some surprises, especially with serious postseason implications. With that being said, here are some bold predictions for the Buccaneers as they play the Panthers in Week 17.

3. Tampa Bay holds the Panthers to less than 300 offensive yards

Despite of the negative record, the Buccaneers’ defense has had its moments. The unit has held opponents to 20 or fewer points in nine games this season, winning seven of them.

On Sunday, Tampa Bay will be facing one of the worst passing offenses in the league. So far, the Panthers are completing 59% of their passes, the second-lowest mark in the league. Their 13 touchdown passes are also in the bottom two, only better than the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 10 scores. Notably, Carolina has already used three different starting quarterbacks in Sam Darnold, P.J. Walker and Baker Mayfield.

As a team, the Panthers have failed to reach 300 total yards of offense in eight games. They have surpassed 400 yards only twice, including last week against the Lions when they had 570.

The bold prediction is that the Buccaneers’ defense will have a great day on Sunday by holding the Panthers to less than 300 yards of total offense. If that happens, Tampa Bay will be in a great position to win this important game.

2. Tom Brady and Mike Evans connect for 100+ yards, at least one touchdown

In perhaps the most important game of their season, the Buccaneers will need a lot of experience and the clutch gene. Luckily for them, they have Tom Brady on their roster. While he does have a history of playing big games, including winning seven Super Bowls, things have been tough this season

In 2022, he is completing 66% of his pass attempts for 4,178 yards for 21 touchdowns against nine interceptions. He has surpassed 300 yards only four times this season as opposed to nine in 2021. Also, this could be the first time in his career he finishes with a negative record.

To turn things around, Brady will need some serious help, especially from his WR1.

This year, Mike Evans has caught 67 passes for 917 yards but only three touchdowns. For comparison, he scored 14 times last year. Additionally, he has only two 100-yard performances.

Earlier this year against the Panthers, Evans had a crucial drop of what would be an open touchdown in just the third play of the game. The Bucs would fail to find the end zone for the rest of the game and lose 21-3.

With potentially a chance to redeem himself, the wide receiver will likely be the main option on offense. Because of that, the bold prediction is that Brady and Evans will connect for 100-plus yards and at least a touchdown, erasing what happened at Carolina in Week 7.

1. Buccaneers win by double-digits

At the end of the day, this game should go down as one of the most important ones of the 2022 regular season. Based on what happened in their previous encounter, it is difficult to rule the Panthers out of this contest.

Tampa Bay is the favorite to win on Sunday, according to FanDuel.. Currently, the spread is just -3. This means many see this as a close game and could go either way.

However, what could make a difference is the experience. Every team that has Brady as its starting quarterback should not be taken for granted. Plus, the Buccaneers still have many of its Super Bowl-winning players on the roster, so they are familiar with playing in big moments.

Expect Tampa Bay to play way better than it did in its previous game versus Carolina. Not only they should win, but the bold prediction is that the Buccaneers will get a double-digit victory thanks to Brady and a strong performance from the defense.

With the win, the Bucs would clinch the division and secure a spot in the playoffs. Then, in Week 18, the team could rest some of its players and focus solely on the postseason instead of playing a must-win game against the Atlanta Falcons on the road.