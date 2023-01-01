By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have clinched the NFC South with a 30-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers. While the Buccaneers’ offense had a huge day, Tampa Bay’s season was saved by their kicker, Jake Camarda.

With less than a minute to go, the Buccaneers decided to punt the ball back to Carolina. However, the snap to Camarda was low and bobbled. Camarda then picked the ball up and ran towards the sideline. Just before he went out of bounds, Camarda punted the ball down to the Panthers’ one-yard line.

Bucs punter Jake Camarda saves a potential disaster of a punt! 📺: #CARvsTB on FOX

The Buccaneers were called for an illegal man downfield penalty. However, Camarda was able to re-punt and pinned the Panthers down inside their own 20. Tampa Bay was able to hold Carolina out of the end zone and held on for a 30-24 win, clinching the NFC South.

If Camarda were to simply take a sack, Carolina would’ve had the ball at midfield. Down just six points, the Panthers would’ve had a much easier shot at scoring a touchdown. If they found the end zone and hit the extra point, they likely would’ve defeated the Buccaneers. Carolina would’ve then been the front runner for the NFC South crown.

When fans talk about the Bucs win over the Panthers, they’ll likely speak about Tom Brady’s three touchdown passes to Mike Evans. But those three scores were just as important to Tampa Bay’s win as Jake Camarda’s play.

Brady and the Buccaneers will have another opportunity to make history this postseason. However, without Camarda, Tampa Bay’s season would be hanging on by a thread and Brady’s potential last season could’ve ended on a fumble.