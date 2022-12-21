By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

Just three weeks after Antonio Brown was involved in a standoff with Florida police, the battery charges against him have been dropped and the warrant for his arrest rescinded, according to Daily Mail.

The alleged victim in the case recanted her testimony, prompting the state to drop the charges against the NFL free agent. Florida state attorney Susan S. Lopez said his arrest warrant is rescinded as well in a statement on Wednesday.

“After the the alleged victim was sworn-in she recanted her previous allegations regarding Mr. Brown’s intent to strike her or cause her bodily harm,” the statement read.

“The State Attorney’s Office analyzed this new information along with the body worn camera video recorded at the scene, the Child Protective Services investigation, and the denial of a law enforcement’s Temporary Risk Protection Order and determined we could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt a battery took place.”

Brown was accused of threatening to shoot a woman, police say, who was identified as his ex-fiancée and mother of four of his children. The charges were originally brought against Brown on the evening of Nov. 28, when Tampa Police determined that probable cause existed to issue a warrant on one count of misdemeanor first degree battery.

The crime of battery requires a defendant to actually and intentionally touch or strike another person against that person’s will or intend to cause bodily harm to another person, which Brown allegedly did not do in the confrontation between him and his ex-fiancée last month.

Antonio Brown will now attempt to put this latest off-field drama behind him, and it seems to be increasingly unlikely that the disgruntled former Tampa Bay Buccaneer will ever play another game in the NFL.