The Dallas Cowboys have a Tom Brady problem, but DeMarcus Lawrence, Jayron Kearse and the rest of the team don’t seem to be too worried about it.

Dallas will be facing Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round on Monday, and ahead of the match-up, one of the biggest concerns for the Cowboys has been their inability to figure out the veteran quarterback.

Brady is 7-0 in his career against the Cowboys, and making matters worse, the Buccaneers beat the Cowboys this season when they meet in Week 1. Dallas actually wasn’t able to put up much of a fight, losing to Tampa Bay 19-3.

While the two teams went on to have massively different seasons–with the Cowboys finishing 12-5 and the Buccaneers going 8-9–the fact remains that Dak Prescott and co. always struggle against Brady-led teams.

Lawrence and Kearse are well aware of the issue, but they are not making a big deal about it, per Todd Archer of ESPN. When asked if the unbeaten record matters, Lawrence said, “No, not at all.”

Kearse gave a more confident response, saying, “It’s 2023. He ain’t beat us this year. That’s all we’re worried about.”

There is a ton of pressure for the Cowboys to deliver after more that two decades of failure to even reach the Super Bowl. With that said, DeMarcus Lawrence and Jayron Kearse certainly have the right mentality here.

If the Cowboys want to make it to the Super Bowl, they can’t think too much about their losing record or history against a certain opponent. Besides, they will have to face even stronger opponents and more dangerous teams should they survive the Wild Card.

Facing a battle-tested and champion QB in Tom Brady will certainly be difficult. But perhaps taking down one of their biggest nemesis could be exactly what they need to get over the hump. Considering all that, it is certainly the best time for Dallas to end their Brady drought.