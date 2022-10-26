‘Yelling and screaming’: Tom Brady, Buccaneers get 180 approach from Todd Bowles

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers season is not going according to play. They are now 3-4 and coming off an embarrassing 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers Sunday. We have already seen Tom Brady earlier this season screaming at his teammates on the sidelines. Apparently, he is not the only one “yelling and screaming” at the Buccaneers players.

According to NBC Sports’ Mike Florio, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles has broken character a bit this season.

“There’s been a bunch of yelling and screaming, but at the same time you have to coach, as well,” Bowles said on the Buccaneers Radio Network, as noted by JoeBucsFan.com.

Bowles has generally been a more composed, quiet head coach. Nevertheless, whatever he has done does appear to be working. But that does not mean he or the Buccaneers are going to just give in.

“It’s not down in the dumps. We trust each other. We know each other. We continue to try and get better and do things and eliminate mistakes.”

Tom Brady is having one of the worst years of his career. The Buccaneers QB has only thrown eight touchdown passes in the first seven games, albeit with only one interception. Most of the team’s problems can be traced back to the offensive line issues. Tampa Bay lost Pro Bowl center Nick Jensen to injured reserve. Former Pro Bowl guard Ali Marpet retired this offseason and Alex Cappa left in free agency.

That has made it difficult both for Brady and for the Buccaneers to run the football. Leonard Fournette is having an awful season and the Bucs rank dead last in rushing. Unless they can fix the problem up front, Bowles’ yelling and screaming aren’t likely to make a difference.