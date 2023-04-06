The 2023 NFL Draft is shaping up to be a critical event for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After losing Tom Brady to retirement, for real this time, the rebuild is officially on in West Florida. While retaining key free agents in Lavonte David and Jamel Dean might keep the Bucs from bottoming out in 2023, their days of competing for Super Bowls are almost certainly behind them for now.

The Bucs being in this period of transition is why this draft is so critical. If the Bucs hit on their picks, then they could have cornerstone players to build around in the future. If they whiff on their picks, though, it could drastically set them back in their rebuild.

General manager Jason Licht has generally had a good drafting history, but he has had some duds along the way as well. On one hand, he has landed stars like Tristan Wirfs and Vita Vea over the last few years. However, his earlier years were particularly rough, with busts like Vernon Hargraves taking up a good portion of his picks.

Tampa Bay clearly doesn’t want to make the same mistake this year, and will have to draft carefully to do so. So with that in mind, here are three players the Bucs should avoid picking in the 2023 NFL Draft.

3. Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

To be abundantly clear, this is not a knock on Bijan Robinson at all. The Texas star has all the tools anyone could want a running back to have, and he might be a generational prospect at his position.

At first glance, Robinson looks like a good fit for the Bucs due to how atrocious their run game was in 2022, as they ranked last in rushing yards per game by nearly 10 yards. While the running back position could use an upgrade, the offensive line’s inability to run block is a much bigger concern. According to ESPN, the Bucs’ offensive line had just a 69% run-block win rate last season, tied with the New York Jets for second-worst in the league.

Robinson might be able to make it work behind a subpar line because he’s just that good, but he certainly won’t reach his full potential without proper blocking. Meanwhile, the Bucs would be better off addressing their offensive line, or another position of need, with their first round pick. This wouldn’t be the worst selection, but it certainly isn’t one of the best fits for both the team and the player.

2. Matthew Bergeron, OT, Syracuse

OK, I know this sounds hypocritical after I just rambled on about how much the Bucs need to improve their line. Drafting an offensive tackle is a great idea for the Bucs in the first round, especially after they released Donovan Smith and rumors have circulated about them moving Wirfs to the left side. That said, there will likely be much better options available than Matthew Bergeron when the Buccaneers are up to pick in the first round.

Now, this isn’t to say Bergeron is a bad player. He’s a two-time All-ACC selection and particularly excels in run-blocking, which makes him a great match for the Bucs on paper. The concern comes from the fact that, despite being a projected third-round pick, recent mock drafts have shot him into the first round. By the time the Bucs pick at No. 19, other tackles like Broderick Jones, Darnell Wright and Anton Harrison will likely still be available, and they would all be better picks here.

Contrary to the title of this article, the Bucs shouldn’t completely write Bergeron off their board. If he’s still available on Day 2 and the Bucs don’t go offensive line in the first round, then he might be a great pick. At No. 19 overall, though? Absolutely not.

1. Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

The good news for the Bucs is that Will Levis likely won’t be available when they come up to pick in the first round. Considering how many teams need a quarterback in this draft, most mock drafts don’t have Levis making it out of the top 10. However, there are some that have him going quite a bit later, and a few even have him landing in Tampa.

Levis is one of, if not the most polarizing prospects in the entire 2023 draft. Supporters praise his outstanding physical traits, while detractors will bring up his inconsistent play at Kentucky. He could develop into a star like Josh Allen, who was similarly polarizing coming out of college, but he also has a high chance to be a bust.

Regardless of the varied opinions on Levis, though, the Bucs probably shouldn’t draft a quarterback in the first round at all. Yes, their current quarterback room of Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask is wholly unimpressive. However, since they likely won’t be competing this year, that experimental duo works fine for the short term. If one can emerge as a quality option, great. If not, just re-evaluate the position next offseason.

Additionally, there are far bigger needs on the roster to address than adding another quarterback to the competition. This isn’t the year to draft a new franchise quarterback, and whether Levis would even be that guy is highly debatable.