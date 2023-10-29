Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield is no stranger to playing through pain, and it sounds like that's what lies ahead for him Week 9 following Thursday night's loss to the Buffalo Bills. Mayfield is dealing with a knee injury but plans to play in Week 9, according to Jeremy Fowler.

Mayfield had the knee injury prior to Thursday's game against the Bills, and it didn't appear to limit him. Mayfield threw for 237 yards and two touchdowns against Buffalo, but the Buccaneers were only able to put 10 points on the board for most of the game until Mayfield cut Buffalo's lead to one score late in the game.

The Buccaneers have now lost three straight games, but will get more rest than usual heading into Week 9. The Buccaneers will travel to Houston to take on the upstart Texans in Week 9 action.

Baker Mayfield's 2023 production

Baker Mayfield has been one of the most surprising players in the league this season for the Buccaneers. Mayfield has thrown 10 touchdowns to just 4 interceptions, posting a career-low interception rate this season. After bouncing between the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams last year, Mayfield appears to have found a home as Tampa Bay's starting quarterback and shown a good connection with both Mike Evans and Chris Godwin for the Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers are still alive in the NFC South and should benefit from a schedule that gets lighter as the season progresses. The Bucs play Houston, Tennessee, Indianapolis and Carolina in four of their next five games, which could help them reclaim first place in the NFC South once again.