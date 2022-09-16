Buccaneers QB Tom Brady sounds off on the one key Mike Evans play that defenses just can’t stop

Not many defenses have had much of an answer for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Tom Brady and Mike Evans duo over the years. This is even less the case when Brady looks for Evans in the end zone via fade passes.

Brady and Evans connected on such a play during the Buccaneers’ 19-3 road win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1. With his sheer size and keen body control, Evans hauled in the receiving touchdown against Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs with relative ease.

ONE-HANDED TD GRAB BY MIKE EVANS‼️ Brady gets his first TD pass of season 23. (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/Jm3sNxS2VQ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 12, 2022

There are multiple factors behind Brady’s formidable chemistry with Evans in the red zone. Speaking during a press conference ahead of the Buccaneers’ Week 2 road matchup against the New Orleans Saints, the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback gave Evans much credit for their stout success in passing situations when the offense gets to this area of the field.

“He’s a great target,” Brady said. “He’s 6’5”, he jumps, he’s got great ball skills, he’s got great hands, he’s got great vision, tracks it well. He does everything pretty well. Anytime I’m throwing to Mike usually good things are happening.

“When you get in the red area, if Mike’s available he usually gets it.”

Overall, Evans has recorded an astounding 20 total touchdown catches on go/fade routes since 2018, which is the most by any player in the NFL over this time span.

Saints cornerbacks Bradley Roby and Marcus Lattimore may have to keep a close watch on Evans if the Buccaneers go on to reach the red zone in Week 2.