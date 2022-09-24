Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette, Saints CB Marshon Lattimore slapped with $13,367 fines for brawl in Week 2

The NFL has handed out a $13,367 fine to both Marcus Lattimore and Leonard Fournette for their involvement in the on-field brawl during the Week 2 clash between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as noted by the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Lattimore and Fournette each were fined for unnecessary roughness for their actions during the scuffle, which transpired after the Saints defense picked up a third down stop in the early stages of the fourth quarter. The two players ended up getting involved in a shoving match, and tensions then flared after Mike Evans came in and shoved the Saints cornerback to the ground.

The benches from both teams then cleared before tensions eventually cooled down. In the end, both Evans and Lattimore were ejected from the game. And with the Buccaneers already thin at the wide receiver position, quarterback Tom Brady still managed to guide the reigning NFC South champions to a win amid Evans’ absence.

On Monday, Evans was handed a one-game suspension for violating the NFL’s unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct rules. The veteran wide receiver did appeal the decision, but his suspension was ultimately upheld. As a result, his one-game suspension will reportedly cost him $62,222.

Overall, Lattimore has now been fined five times in his career, while Fournette has been issued three total fines.

The Buccaneers and the Saints will meet once again this season in Week 13 when Tampa Bay hosts New Orleans for a Monday Night Football encounter.