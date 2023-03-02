The Tampa Bay Buccaneers still have no clear answer to their starting quarterback quandary following the retirement of future Hall of Famer Tom Brady. The Buccaneers, at the very least, have Kyle Trask, who is young but unproven. If the Buccaneers want someone with a little bit more experience to handle the duties under center in the 2023 NFL season, there will always be options in the market for them, and for Armando Salguero of Outkick, former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield could be that guy for Tampa Bay.

“Mayfield has also been replaced in Cleveland and released by Carolina, but he has experience with veteran wide outs,” opined Salguero. “He has had moments of clarity, even last year with the Los Angeles Rams when he completed 63.3 percent of his passes and threw 4 TDs and 2 interceptions after arriving from Carolina.”

“And then there’s the fact Bowles liked Mayfield when the Jets he coached at the time were evaluating quarterbacks for the 2018 draft. The Jets picked Darnold that draft, but Bowles liked Mayfield better, Salguero added.

Baker Mayfield was claimed off waivers by the Rams last December after he was released by the Carolina Panthers, who acquired the former Oklahoma Sooners quarterback via a trade with the Cleveland Browns in July.

Mayfield looked as though his time in the NFL was completely done when the Panthers cut ties with him, but he turned heads with his surprising play with the Rams, showing good chemistry with LA receivers from the get-go.

In 2022, the Buccaneers were 25th in the NFL with just 18.2 points per game.