It is unclear which direction the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going with regard to their starting quarterback situation following the retirement of future Hall of Famer Tom Brady. But with the recent hire of former long-time Seattle Seahawks coach Dave Canales as Tampa Bay’s new offensive coordinator, speculations have begun about the potential of Drew Lock following Canales to the NFC South division.

Greg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune wonders if the Buccaneers’ hiring of Canales is a sign that Lock would become a Tampa Bay quarterback soon.

“As multiple sources have reported, the Seahawks are expecting to lose quarterbacks coach Dave Canales to be Tampa Bay’s new offensive coordinator. Could that mean Drew Lock, whose contract has ended and likes Canales, signs with Buccaneers to join their post-Tom Brady QB derby?”

Without a doubt, Tom Brady’s departure leaves a gaping hole under center for the Buccaneers, who lost to the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card Round. They can look in the free agent market for Tom Brady’s successor or they can check what they really have in Kyle Trask.

Drew Lock lost to Geno Smith for the starting quarterback duties in Seattle, and with the Seahawks likely re-signing the latter, the former could look elsewhere where he can play as a starter. Before arriving in Seattle, Lock spent his first two seasons in the NFL with the Denver Broncos. In 2020, he had 13 starts for the Broncos and finished the season with 2,933 passing yards and 16 touchdowns against 15 interceptions while completing 57.3 percent of his throws.