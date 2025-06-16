No player caused the Washington Commanders more issues in 2024 than Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley. After Barkley nearly single-handedly beat them twice, including in the NFC Championship Game, the Commanders responded by overhauling their defense in the offseason.

Barkley torched the Commanders in 2024, running for 414 yards and seven touchdowns on 5.9 yards per carry. His success highlighted Washington's inability to stop the run all season, forcing them to address the issue in the offseason, ESPN's John Keim reported. The Commanders, who ranked in the bottom five against the run in 2024, were the only bottom-10 rushing defense to make the playoffs.

The Commanders' defensive adjustments primarily came up front. Washington signed Javon Kinlaw, Deatrich Wise Jr. and Eddie Goldman in free agency. The team's main goal was to add size to its defensive line, according to Keim.

It is not just Barkley whom the Commanders will have to stop in 2025; the entire NFC East is improving on the ground. The New York Giants' Tyrone Tracy Jr. broke out down the stretch of his rookie campaign, ending the year with 839 rushing yards. The Dallas Cowboys also figure to improve after replacing the inefficient Rico Dowdle with Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders.

The Eagles and Giants additionally added bruising tailbacks to pair with their quick-footed leading rushers. Philadelphia signed AJ Dillon in free agency, while New York added former Arizona State standout Cam Skattebo in the 2025 NFL Draft. Both players love to engage in the trenches, which is where the Commanders' size investment will pay dividends.

Commanders' improving defense in 2025

Defense will always be one of the Commanders' top priorities as long as Dan Quinn runs the show. The team hired the former renowned defensive coordinator hoping to improve that side of the ball, and Quinn continues to lead that movement.

While Washington was poor against the run in 2024, it was elite defending the pass. The Commanders allowed the sixth-lowest completion percentage and the fifth-fewest passing yards per game. Their secondary should only improve in 2025 with a full season of Marshon Lattimore and 2024 rookie standout Mike Sainristil entering his second season.

The Commanders' defense will have to compensate for the offseason loss of longtime captain Jonathan Allen, but they are nonetheless trending in the right direction. In addition to their notable acquisitions, Washington re-signed leading tackler Bobby Wagner to keep its linebacker corps intact.