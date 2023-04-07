The Seattle Seahawks had multiple standout performers over the course of the 2022 season, including Ryan Neal.

The Seahawks were in need of a new starter at the strong safety position after Jamal Adams suffered a season-ending torn quad tendon injury in Week 1. Neal earned his first start of the campaign in the Seahawks’ Week 5 road matchup against the New Orleans Saints, and he did not look back from there. The fifth-year defensive back went on to post career highs in starts (10) and total tackles (66).

The Seahawks initially had plans to keep Neal, as they assigned the low restricted free agent tender to him in early March. Seattle wound up withdrawing the $2.627 million tender last week, which came after it reached an agreement on a free agent deal with Julian Love.

Neal, who ended up signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a one-year deal, was a bit surprised when he first heard that his RFA tender was removed by the Seahawks.

“It definitely caught me off guard,” Neal said during his introductory press conference with the Buccaneers. “It’s kind of been a funky, funny process these past couple of months — it’s been really emotional, really, but I’ve got nothing but love for them over there.

“Sometimes you just may not be part of the future plans and that’s just the way the business goes. Like I said, I’m glad to be here — the opportunity to come here, you couldn’t say no to it.”

Neal is now aiming to make the most out of his upcoming run with the Buccaneers, and he has his sights set on winning their starting strong safety job this season.

“My goal was just to show the league that I’m a legit starter,” Neal said. “I’ve been in Seattle the past couple of years [and] had my chances to go and flash and show [people]. Last year was really big and this year I just want to make that set in stone — set the statement: I’m a starting safety. I want to come here and add value to the defense — I never want to take away from a room, you always want to add to it.

“I can’t wait to meet my teammates, the rest of my coaches — anywhere I can add value, that’s my whole goal this year.”

Neal capped off his run with the Seahawks after four seasons, where he logged 160 total tackles and three interceptions.