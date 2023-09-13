Don't tell Todd Bowles that Baker Mayfield isn't the answer at quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Coming off the Buccaneers' 20-17 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1, Bowles spoke glowingly about what Baker Mayfield has done for the team.

Mayfield's stats weren't overly impressive against the Vikings. The Buccaneers' quarterback completed 21 of 34 passes for 173 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. More than his ability to connect with receivers., Bowles appears to be impressed with the way Mayfield handles himself and leads the Buccaneers.

“His mindset is unbelievable,” Bowles said of Mayfield on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “He's a player's player. He's a warrior. He is always encouraging the guys. He leads by not just voice, but example, as well. He's kind of a quarterback/offensive lineman mentality. He'll stick his face in the fan. You don't like to see that as a coach all the time, but he will stick his face in the fan and get guys going. Just to get guys going. These guys follow him and they love him to death. He's a great leader.”

Mayfield showed that “warrior” mindset when taking off with the football and fighting for extra yardage against the Vikings. Mayfield ran the ball eight times, stiff-arming defenders and unafraid of contact in an attempt to move the chains.

Mayfield's history as a starting quarterback suggests that his moxie will only take him so far. The former No. 1 overall draft pick has been one of the NFL's worst starting quarterbacks over the last couple of years. It's why the Buccaneers are Mayfield's fourth team since July 2022.

Mayfield's honeymoon period in Tampa Bay could last a little longer. The Buccaneers are favored to beat the Chicago Bears in Week 2.