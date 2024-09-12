ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions battle in a matchup between two undefeated NFC teams in this Sunday afternoon tilt. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Buccaneers-Lions prediction and pick.

The Buccaneers dominated the Washington Commanders in Week 1 on the arm of Baker Mayfield, who had four touchdowns and 289 passing yards. Mayfield was one of the massive question marks for Tampa Bay entering this season, as it was unclear if he could continue his success from last season. The Lions allowed Matthew Stafford to throw for 317 yards in Week 1, so it could be another big game from Mayfield.

The Lions grabbed a massive win in primetime against the Los Angeles Rams to begin the season. Detroit has plenty of momentum entering this season and is many people's favorite pick to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl. If their offense continues to fire on all cylinders and Amon-Ra St. Brown wakes up after having just three catches and 13 yards in Week 1, a Super Bowl trip could become a reality.

Here are the NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Buccaneers-Lions Odds

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +7.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +265

Detroit Lions: -7.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -330

Over: 51.5 (-105)

Under: 51.5 (-115)

How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Lions

Time: 1:00 PM ET/10:00 AM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Buccaneers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Buccaneers offense was firing on all cylinders in their Week 1 game against the Commanders. The Tampa Bay offense returns much of the same cast from last season's playoff upset over the Philadelphia Eagles. Mike Evans grabbed two touchdowns and Chris Godwin had 83 yards and a touchdown. The Bucs are emphasizing the passing game this season, as running back Rachaad White even had six receptions and 75 yards. Jalen McMillan also emerged as a target for the Bucs, hauling in a 32-yard catch for a touchdown and dropping a pass that would've given him a second.

Why The Lions Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Lions' offense could have a much easier time in this game as many Buccaneers were on Wednesday's injury report. Antoine Winfield Jr, Logan Hall, KJ Britt, and Zyon McCollum are all questionable for this game and could be a massive loss. The Bucs' offense could replicate their performance from last week and still not outscore Detroit in this matchup.

The Lions won last week's matchup with an eight-play, 70-yard touchdown drive in overtime. David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs are a two-headed monster at running back, and a better effort from Jared Goff this week could make the Lions one of the top offenses in the NFL. Goff can spread the ball around to Amon-Ra St. Brown and Sam Laporta, while Jameson Williams was the top receiver last week with 121 yards and a touchdown. When all the Lions show up at the same time, it could get ugly for their opponents.

Final Buccaneers-Lions Prediction & Pick

Both of these offenses showed they could explode in their matchups last week, which could create a shootout if they copy those performances. The possible absences for the Bucs' defensive unit could make it even easier for the Lions, and this game could come down to who has the ball last. It's possible that each of these teams can tally four scores each, which would destroy the total and cover the Over with ease.

Final Buccaneers-Lions Prediction & Pick: Over 51.5 (-105)