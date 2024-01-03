The Buccaneers and the Panthers face off one final time. Check out our NFL odds series where our Buccaneers-Panthers prediction and pick ...

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers face off one final time to end the 2023-24 regular season! It is time to check out our NFL odds series where our Buccaneers-Panthers prediction and pick will be revealed.

Despite dropping last week's gigantic game by a score of 23-13 to the New Orleans Saints, it is the Bucs who still control their destiny. With a win on Sunday afternoon, Tampa Bay would secure their third-straight division title which would be a franchise record. With four straight wins before coming up short against the Saints, can the Bucs pull off what needs to be done?

On the other side of things, the full-blown, rebuilding Carolina Panthers are obviously looking forward to what the future holds after enduring an abysmal 2-14 mark up to this point, but there is no question that a win in Week 18 would do wonders for this franchise when next season rolls around. With two-straight losses, does Carolina have what it takes to get one last win under their belts?

Here are the Buccaneers-Panthers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Buccaneers-Panthers Odds

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: -4.5 (-105), ML (-215)

Carolina Panthers: +4.5 (-115), ML (+180)

Over: 37.5 (-110)

Under: 37.5 (-110)

How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Panthers Week 18

Time: 1:00 ET/10:00 PT

TV: Fox

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Buccaneers Could Cover The Spread

If there's one name on this roster that can single-handedly take over a game, look no further than the former number-one pick in the 2018 NFL Draft in QB Baker Mayfield. After reviving his career late in the season last year under Sean McVay with the Los Angeles Rams, Mayfield got another shot in 2023 with the Bucs and has failed to disappoint. Although Tampa Bay has recorded an 8-8 record up to this point, Tampa Bay is one win away from another division title and Mr. Mayfield is a huge reason for that.

Although Mayfield's heroics have been an incredible revelation, this is still a team with some glaring holes heading into the final week of the season. More specifically, this Tampa Bay defense has had its fair share of troubles. On paper, the Buccaneers struggle mightily in defending the pass. As it stands, the Bucs give up the most passing yards in the entire league at 260.3 yards per game and are more than desperate to shut down a lousy Panthers aerial attack. Still, QB Bryce Young has the arm talent and the escapability within the pocket to inflict some damage on this defense, and if the Buccaneers are unable to generate a consistent pass rush, then the Tampa Bay defense could be in for a long day.

All in all, the most important element of this game for the Bucs to take care of will be in the turnover department. Regardless of Baker Mayfield's success this season, he simply was far too careless in last weekend's disheartening defeat to the Saints. Alas, his pair of interceptions thrown was enough to sink the Bucs' chances of coming out victorious. As long as Tampa Bay plays clean for a full 60 minutes, then they'll be in good shape.

Why The Panthers Could Cover The Spread

Truly, it has been a season to forget for the Carolina Panthers, but this roster and fans alike are still trying to be hopeful when it comes to this team's future.

Without a doubt, this offense has been underwhelming all season long and averages only 14.8 points per game, but there is still some talent to go around this side of the ball regardless! For starters, the engine of this offense happens to be the man under center in Bryce Young. If Young can't get in a rhythm early, then this offensive attack will prove to be stuck in the mud.

To make matters worse, another big culprit of Carolina's struggles have been shooting themselves in the foot far too often in the penalty department. Indeed, it seems like the Panthers can't get out of their own way and that's been the case in 2023. With 2024 now at the forefront, it would be an amazing feat for Carolina to come out on Sunday with little to no penalties.

Lastly, this defense isn't special by any means, but it hasn't helped their cause that they are on the field way too much considering the offense often stalls and is unable to string together long drives when they possess the football. Believe it or not, the Panthers' defense has taken the field for 952 plays which ranks as the second-most in the National Football League. At the end of the day, it will end up being vital for Carolina to stay ahead of the chains and eliminate a much negative yardage as possible.

Final Buccaneers-Panthers Prediction & Pick

It all comes down to this, football fans! With the final week of the regular season quickly approaching, it is hard to imagine that the Panthers will have enough firepower to stymie this Bucs squad who is playing for a division title.

Final Buccaneers-Panthers Prediction & Pick: Buccaneers -4.5 (-105)